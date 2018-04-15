TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s
coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
around 80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Inland, northwest winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Coast, northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the mid 50s
coast. North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
around 80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
411 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
