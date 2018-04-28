TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:03 am, Saturday, April 28, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Northwest winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast in the morning, then
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
East winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming
south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs
around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. North winds around
5 mph late shifting to the southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late
becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds late
becoming west around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs around 80. Light
winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. West
winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning,
then shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming south around
5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny early in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds early in the
morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny early in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming west around
5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny early in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph in the morning, then
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
256 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
