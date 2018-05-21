TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:34 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
TXZ211-210900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-210900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-210900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-210900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-210900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-210900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ214-210900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper
80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the
upper 80s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
$$
TXZ210-210900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-210900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-210900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ338-210900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the
upper 80s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
$$
TXZ438-210900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ198-210900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-210900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ313-210900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-210900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds in the morning
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds in the morning
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-210900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-210900-
Coastal Jackson-
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-210900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-210900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-210900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-210900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-210900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-210900-
Matagorda Islands-
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-210900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts to 25 mph early in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-210900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-210900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-210900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-210900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-210900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-210900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-210900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
926 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
