TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:47 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
_____
499 FPUS54 KHGX 212042
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
TXZ211-220900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy
late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ237-220900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy early in
the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-220900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the evening then rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-220900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-220900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and overnight. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-220900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ214-220900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s
inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening then rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper
80s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper
80s coast.
$$
TXZ210-220900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-220900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy
late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-220900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-220900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ438-220900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-220900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and overnight. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-220900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy
fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-220900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-220900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-220900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-220900-
Coastal Jackson-
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-220900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-220900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-220900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-220900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-220900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-220900-
Matagorda Islands-
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-220900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy
late. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-220900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-220900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy
late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-220900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-220900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-220900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy
late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then beco