TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

499 FPUS54 KHGX 212042

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

TXZ211-220900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-220900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy early in

the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-220900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the evening then rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-220900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-220900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and overnight. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-220900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-220900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s

inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening then rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper

80s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper

80s coast.

$$

TXZ210-220900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-220900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-220900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-220900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ438-220900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-220900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and overnight. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-220900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-220900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-220900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-220900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-220900-

Coastal Jackson-

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-220900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-220900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-220900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-220900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-220900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-220900-

Matagorda Islands-

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-220900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy

late. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-220900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-220900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy

late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-220900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-220900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-220900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

341 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then beco