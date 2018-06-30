TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:03 pm, Saturday, June 30, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018
_____
105 FPUS54 KHGX 301557
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 301557
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
TXZ211-302100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ237-302100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ337-302100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-302100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-302100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-302100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-302100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-302100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ227-302100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-302100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-302100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Winds south winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-302100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-302100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-302100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-302100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ163-302100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-302100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-302100-
Coastal Jackson-
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ200-302100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-302100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-302100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-302100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ336-302100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-302100-
Matagorda Islands-
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-302100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-302100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-302100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-302100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-302100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-302100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-302100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ226-302100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1057 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather