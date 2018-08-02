TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

TXZ211-020900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-020900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-020900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-020900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-020900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-020900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-020900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-020900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ227-020900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-020900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-020900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around

90 coast.

TXZ438-020900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-020900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-020900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-020900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-020900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-020900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-020900-

Coastal Jackson-

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-020900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-020900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-020900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ236-020900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-020900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-020900-

Matagorda Islands-

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-020900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-020900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-020900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-020900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-020900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-020900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-020900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-020900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1057 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

