Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.

TXZ237-022100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-022100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-022100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ196-022100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-022100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-022100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-022100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.

TXZ227-022100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-022100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-022100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the
upper 80s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-022100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-022100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-022100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-022100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-022100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-022100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-022100-
Coastal Jackson-
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.

TXZ200-022100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-022100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-022100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ236-022100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-022100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 90s.
North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-022100-
Matagorda Islands-
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.

TXZ199-022100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-022100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-022100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-022100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-022100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-022100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-022100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-022100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
341 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

