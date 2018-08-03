TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 031442

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 031441

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in

the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

941 AM CDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather