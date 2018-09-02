TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph inland...south 10 to 15 mph coast. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and early afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.