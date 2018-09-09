TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090827
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090827
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
TXZ211-092100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ237-092100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds early in the
morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-092100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-092100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-092100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-092100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-092100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-092100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. A chance
of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds late becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ227-092100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming
northwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-092100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the
morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-092100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-092100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-092100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming
north around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to
60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ213-092100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming
north around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ313-092100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-092100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-092100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ335-092100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-092100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.
A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light winds late becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ300-092100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds late becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-092100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-092100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. A chance
of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-092100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. A chance
of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning,
then shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent late increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-092100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. A chance
of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming
north around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers
and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ179-092100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-092100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ164-092100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-092100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming
north around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower
70s. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the