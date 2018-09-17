TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 170327
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 170327
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
TXZ211-170900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ237-170900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-170900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-170900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-170900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-170900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-170900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-170900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-170900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-170900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-170900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-170900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-170900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds
in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-170900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-170900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-170900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-170900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-170900-
Coastal Jackson-
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-170900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-170900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-170900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-170900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-170900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-170900-
Matagorda Islands-
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-170900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-170900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the evening
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ178-170900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-170900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the evening
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ177-170900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-170900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-170900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-170900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1027 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy w