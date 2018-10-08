TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 080843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 080842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

TXZ211-082100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ237-082100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-082100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-082100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-082100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-082100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-082100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-082100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-082100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-082100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-082100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-082100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-082100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-082100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-082100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-082100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-082100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-082100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-082100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-082100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-082100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-082100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-082100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-082100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-082100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-082100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-082100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-082100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-082100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-082100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-082100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather