TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds around

5 mph early in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph early in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph early in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph early in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent

early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent early in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

957 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in