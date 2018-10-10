TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

TXZ211-102100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ237-102100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ337-102100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-102100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-102100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-102100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-102100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ210-102100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ227-102100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ238-102100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-102100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-102100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-102100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-102100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-102100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ163-102100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-102100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-102100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-102100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-102100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-102100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-102100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-102100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-102100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-102100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ179-102100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ178-102100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ164-102100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-102100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ212-102100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-102100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-102100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

