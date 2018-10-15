TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ211-150900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the evening shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ237-150900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ337-150900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Drizzle in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ437-150900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Drizzle in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ196-150900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the evening

becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent early in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ195-150900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the evening

becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent early in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ214-150900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s

inland...in the upper 70s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ210-150900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ227-150900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ238-150900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ338-150900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ438-150900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and drizzle. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ198-150900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the evening shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent

early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ213-150900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ313-150900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ163-150900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ235-150900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs around 60. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ335-150900-

Coastal Jackson-

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ200-150900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ300-150900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ176-150900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ236-150900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers.

Drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ336-150900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Drizzle in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ436-150900-

Matagorda Islands-

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Drizzle in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Breezy. Lows around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ199-150900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows near 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ179-150900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ178-150900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ164-150900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

942 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers

likely. Drizzle likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and drizzle likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

