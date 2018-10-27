TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
TXZ211-270900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ237-270900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ337-270900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ437-270900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ196-270900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ195-270900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ214-270900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around
70 coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ210-270900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ227-270900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ238-270900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ338-270900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ438-270900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ198-270900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ213-270900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ313-270900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ163-270900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds in
the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ235-270900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Widespread
fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ335-270900-
Coastal Jackson-
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Widespread
fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the evening
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ200-270900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ300-270900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ176-270900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds in
the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ236-270900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Widespread
fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ336-270900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ436-270900-
Matagorda Islands-
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ199-270900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ179-270900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ178-270900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ164-270900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ177-270900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ212-270900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ197-270900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ226-270900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog late. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
