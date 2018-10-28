TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 281527
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 281526
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
TXZ211-282100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ237-282100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-282100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-282100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ196-282100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-282100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-282100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
around 70 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-282100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ227-282100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-282100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-282100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ438-282100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ198-282100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ213-282100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ313-282100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ163-282100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-282100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy
late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-282100-
Coastal Jackson-
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-282100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ300-282100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ176-282100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-282100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-282100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-282100-
Matagorda Islands-
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ199-282100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ179-282100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ178-282100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ164-282100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ177-282100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ212-282100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ197-282100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ226-282100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy
late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
