TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

TXZ211-300900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-300900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-300900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ437-300900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-300900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing

to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-300900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-300900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-300900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-300900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-300900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-300900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-300900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-300900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-300900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ313-300900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-300900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ235-300900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-300900-

Coastal Jackson-

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-300900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-300900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-300900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-300900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-300900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-300900-

Matagorda Islands-

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-300900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-300900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ178-300900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ164-300900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ177-300900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ212-300900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-300900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest

increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-300900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

812 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

