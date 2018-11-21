TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
TXZ211-212200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in
the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ237-212200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ337-212200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ437-212200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ196-212200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ195-212200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ214-212200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ210-212200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ227-212200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ238-212200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ338-212200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ438-212200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ198-212200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ213-212200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ313-212200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A
40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ163-212200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ235-212200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ335-212200-
Coastal Jackson-
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ200-212200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ300-212200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ176-212200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ236-212200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ336-212200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ436-212200-
Matagorda Islands-
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers likely
and scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ199-212200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ179-212200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ178-212200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ164-212200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A slight
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ177-212200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny until
late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ212-212200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ197-212200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers until late night, then a slight chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ226-212200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
