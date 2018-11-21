TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 211243

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 211242

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

TXZ211-212200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ237-212200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ337-212200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ437-212200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-212200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-212200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-212200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-212200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ227-212200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ238-212200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ338-212200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-212200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-212200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-212200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-212200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-212200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-212200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-212200-

Coastal Jackson-

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-212200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-212200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-212200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ236-212200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-212200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-212200-

Matagorda Islands-

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers likely

and scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-212200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-212200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-212200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-212200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-212200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-212200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-212200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A chance of showers until late night, then a slight chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-212200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

642 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather