TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

TXZ211-242200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ237-242200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-242200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-242200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-242200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ195-242200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ214-242200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the lower 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-242200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-242200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-242200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-242200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-242200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ198-242200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ213-242200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-242200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-242200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-242200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-242200-

Coastal Jackson-

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-242200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-242200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-242200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-242200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-242200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-242200-

Matagorda Islands-

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-242200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ179-242200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ178-242200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ164-242200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-242200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ212-242200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ197-242200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ226-242200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

326 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

