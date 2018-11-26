TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early

in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early

in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming east and decreasing to

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east and decreasing to around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

