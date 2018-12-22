TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

TXZ211-221000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ237-221000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-221000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-221000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ196-221000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ195-221000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ214-221000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-221000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-221000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-221000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-221000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-221000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-221000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ213-221000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-221000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ163-221000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ235-221000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ335-221000-

Coastal Jackson-

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ200-221000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ300-221000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ176-221000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ236-221000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ336-221000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-221000-

Matagorda Islands-

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ199-221000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ179-221000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ178-221000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ164-221000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ177-221000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ212-221000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ197-221000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ226-221000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

926 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

