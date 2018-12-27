TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018
_____
663 FPUS54 KHGX 270858
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 270857
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
TXZ211-272200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ237-272200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph late
becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ337-272200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning
becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ437-272200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph late becoming
west and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ196-272200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ195-272200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ214-272200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph early in the morning becoming west and decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ210-272200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ227-272200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ238-272200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning
becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ338-272200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning
becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ438-272200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph late decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then
becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ198-272200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ213-272200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ313-272200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph late
becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ163-272200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ235-272200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ335-272200-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ200-272200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming west
and decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ300-272200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning
becoming west and decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ176-272200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ236-272200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph late becoming west and decreasing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ336-272200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
early in the morning becoming northwest and decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ436-272200-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
early in the morning becoming northwest and decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ199-272200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late
in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ179-272200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ178-272200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ164-272200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ177-272200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ212-272200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ197-272200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ226-272200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather