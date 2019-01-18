TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

288 FPUS54 KHGX 180413

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180412

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

TXZ211-181000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ237-181000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-181000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming north

and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ437-181000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-181000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-181000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-181000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-181000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-181000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-181000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ338-181000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid

40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-181000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-181000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-181000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ313-181000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-181000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ235-181000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-181000-

Coastal Jackson-

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-181000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ300-181000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ176-181000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ236-181000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-181000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-181000-

Matagorda Islands-

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-181000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-181000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-181000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-181000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-181000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-181000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ197-181000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-181000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1012 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and is