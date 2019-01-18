TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

580 FPUS54 KHGX 180842

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

TXZ211-182200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds late becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ237-182200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ337-182200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-182200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-182200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-182200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-182200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-182200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ227-182200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ238-182200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-182200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s inland...

in the upper 40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-182200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-182200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-182200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-182200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-182200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-182200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-182200-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light

winds late becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-182200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-182200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-182200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-182200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-182200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming north

and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ436-182200-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-182200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-182200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-182200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-182200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-182200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ212-182200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-182200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-182200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather