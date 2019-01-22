TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
TXZ211-222200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ237-222200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ337-222200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ437-222200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ196-222200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ195-222200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ214-222200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the evening increasing to near 100 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around
40 coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ210-222200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing
to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ227-222200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely early in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.
Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ238-222200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 30 percent
chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ338-222200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 30 percent
chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ438-222200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 30 percent
chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest with
gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ198-222200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ213-222200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ313-222200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening increasing to near 100 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ163-222200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming
northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ235-222200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ335-222200-
Coastal Jackson-
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ200-222200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with showers
likely in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the
morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ300-222200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening
increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ176-222200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ236-222200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ336-222200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ436-222200-
Matagorda Islands-
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ199-222200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ179-222200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely early in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.
Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ178-222200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the
morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ164-222200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then
showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ177-222200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent
in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ212-222200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing
to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ197-222200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ226-222200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
427 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing
to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
