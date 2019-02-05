TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
109 FPUS54 KHGX 051542
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
TXZ211-052200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ237-052200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-052200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ437-052200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning, then areas of dense fog
in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning, then patchy dense
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ196-052200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-052200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ214-052200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the lower
60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
$$
TXZ210-052200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-052200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-052200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-052200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ438-052200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at
times in the morning. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning, then patchy dense
fog in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ198-052200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ213-052200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-052200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-052200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-052200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-052200-
Coastal Jackson-
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-052200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-052200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-052200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ236-052200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-052200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ436-052200-
Matagorda Islands-
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning, then patchy dense
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ199-052200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-052200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-052200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-052200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ177-052200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
942 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percen