TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
_____
608 FPUS54 KHGX 180542
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 180542
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
TXZ211-181000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ237-181000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ337-181000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ437-181000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ196-181000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ195-181000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ214-181000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-181000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-181000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ238-181000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ338-181000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-181000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ198-181000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-181000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ313-181000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ163-181000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-181000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ335-181000-
Coastal Jackson-
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north and decreasing to
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ200-181000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ300-181000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ176-181000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-181000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the south 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ336-181000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ436-181000-
Matagorda Islands-
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ199-181000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ179-181000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ178-181000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ164-181000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1142 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ177-181000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1142 PM CST Sun