TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ237-022200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ337-022200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ437-022200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ196-022200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ195-022200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ214-022200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ210-022200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ227-022200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ238-022200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of drizzle early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ338-022200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ438-022200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ198-022200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ213-022200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows near
60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ313-022200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ163-022200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ235-022200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ335-022200-
Coastal Jackson-
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ200-022200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ300-022200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ176-022200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ236-022200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ336-022200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around
40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ436-022200-
Matagorda Islands-
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late. Patchy dense fog. A
chance of drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ199-022200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ179-022200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ178-022200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ164-022200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ177-022200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ212-022200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ197-022200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ226-022200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
357 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
