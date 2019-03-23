TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
TXZ211-232100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ237-232100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ337-232100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ437-232100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ196-232100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ195-232100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-232100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ210-232100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-232100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ238-232100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ338-232100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ438-232100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ198-232100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.
Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ213-232100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then isolated showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ313-232100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ163-232100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening. Isolated
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ235-232100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then isolated showers. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing
to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ335-232100-
Coastal Jackson-
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ200-232100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ300-232100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ176-232100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ236-232100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ336-232100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ436-232100-
Matagorda Islands-
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ199-232100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ179-232100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ178-232100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ164-232100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ177-232100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ212-232100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ197-232100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ226-232100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
426 AM CDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
