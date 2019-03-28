TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

612 FPUS54 KHGX 280813

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 280812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

TXZ211-282100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ237-282100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-282100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-282100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ196-282100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-282100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-282100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-282100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ227-282100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ238-282100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-282100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ438-282100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ198-282100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-282100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-282100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-282100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-282100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ335-282100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-282100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-282100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-282100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-282100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ336-282100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ436-282100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ199-282100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-282100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-282100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-282100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-282100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-282100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ197-282100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-282100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather