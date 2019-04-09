TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
TXZ211-092100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ237-092100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ337-092100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-092100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ196-092100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-092100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-092100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper
70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
$$
TXZ210-092100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-092100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ238-092100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-092100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-092100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-092100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-092100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ313-092100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ163-092100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-092100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-092100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning increasing to around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ200-092100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ300-092100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ176-092100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ236-092100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ336-092100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-092100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ179-092100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ178-092100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ164-092100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-092100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ212-092100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ197-092100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-092100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
