TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

TXZ211-252100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-252100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-252100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-252100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-252100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-252100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-252100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-252100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-252100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-252100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-252100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-252100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ198-252100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-252100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ313-252100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-252100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-252100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-252100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-252100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-252100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-252100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-252100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-252100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-252100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-252100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-252100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-252100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-252100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-252100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-252100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-252100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

