TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
late.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
