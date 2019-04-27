TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

_____

510 FPUS54 KHGX 270813

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

TXZ211-272100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-272100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-272100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ437-272100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-272100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-272100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-272100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-272100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-272100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-272100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ338-272100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-272100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-272100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-272100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-272100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ163-272100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-272100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ335-272100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-272100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-272100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-272100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-272100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-272100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ436-272100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ179-272100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ178-272100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ164-272100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-272100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ212-272100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-272100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-272100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast and

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather