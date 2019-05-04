TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019
545 FPUS54 KHGX 040613
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 040612
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
TXZ211-040900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ237-040900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-040900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-040900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ196-040900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ195-040900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ214-040900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ210-040900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-040900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-040900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-040900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-040900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-040900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ213-040900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-040900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-040900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ235-040900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-040900-
Coastal Jackson-
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-040900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-040900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-040900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ236-040900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-040900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-040900-
Matagorda Islands-
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ199-040900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-040900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-040900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clou