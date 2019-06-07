TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
085 FPUS54 KHGX 071028
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 071027
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
TXZ211-072100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ237-072100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ337-072100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-072100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-072100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-072100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ214-072100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-072100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ227-072100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-072100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ338-072100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-072100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-072100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the
morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-072100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-072100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-072100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-072100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in
the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-072100-
Coastal Jackson-
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ200-072100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-072100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-072100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-072100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ336-072100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-072100-
Matagorda Islands-
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-072100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ179-072100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ178-072100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ164-072100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-072100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-072100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the
morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-072100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ226-072100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather