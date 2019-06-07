TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70 inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

527 AM CDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

