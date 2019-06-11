TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
TXZ211-112100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ237-112100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-112100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-112100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-112100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-112100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-112100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid
70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ210-112100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ227-112100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-112100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-112100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-112100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph early in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-112100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-112100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-112100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph early in the morning decreasing to around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-112100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ235-112100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ335-112100-
Coastal Jackson-
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ200-112100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-112100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-112100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-112100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ336-112100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ436-112100-
Matagorda Islands-
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ199-112100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-112100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-112100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-112100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-112100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-112100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-112100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-112100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
457 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
