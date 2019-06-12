TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
TXZ211-122100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ237-122100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-122100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-122100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-122100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-122100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-122100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower
70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-122100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ227-122100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-122100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-122100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-122100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-122100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-122100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-122100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-122100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ235-122100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-122100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-122100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-122100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-122100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-122100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-122100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ436-122100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-122100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs
around 90. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-122100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-122100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-122100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-122100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-122100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs
around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ197-122100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-122100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
