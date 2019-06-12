TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower

70s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs

around 90. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs

around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

