Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-131015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-131015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ216-131015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ259-131015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-131015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ261-131015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ262-131015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

320 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

