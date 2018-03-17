TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ180-181015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-181015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-181015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-181015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-181015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ260-181015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ261-181015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ262-181015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

