TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:03 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
827 FPUS54 KLCH 172057
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ180-181015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ201-181015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ215-181015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
76 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ216-181015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ259-181015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ260-181015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ261-181015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-181015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
357 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
