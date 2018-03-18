TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-191045-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-191045-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ216-191045-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ259-191045-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-191045-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-191045-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-191045-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

327 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

