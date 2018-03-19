TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

