TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:08 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018
603 FPUS54 KLCH 250204 AAA
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
TXZ180-251015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ201-251015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ215-251015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ216-251015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ259-251015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ260-251015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ261-251015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ262-251015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
904 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
