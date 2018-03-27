TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:32 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018
212 FPUS54 KLCH 270229
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
TXZ180-271015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ201-271015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ215-271015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ216-271015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ259-271015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ260-271015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ261-271015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-271015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
929 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
