Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and occasional thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and occasional thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely and
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
