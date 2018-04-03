TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:30 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
002 FPUS54 KLCH 030224
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
TXZ180-031015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ201-031015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ215-031015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ216-031015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ259-031015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and occasional thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ260-031015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and occasional thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ261-031015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ262-031015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
924 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
