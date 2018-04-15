TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

832 FPUS54 KLCH 150836

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

TXZ180-152230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-152230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-152230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-152230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-152230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-152230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ261-152230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-152230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast