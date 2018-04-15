TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
832 FPUS54 KLCH 150836
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
TXZ180-152230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ201-152230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ215-152230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ216-152230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ259-152230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ260-152230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ261-152230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-152230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
336 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
