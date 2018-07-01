TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

659 FPUS54 KLCH 010837

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

TXZ180-012230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-012230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-012230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-012230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ259-012230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-012230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-012230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-012230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

337 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

