TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
827 FPUS54 KLCH 070925
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
TXZ180-072230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-072230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-072230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-072230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-072230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-072230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-072230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ262-072230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
425 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
13
