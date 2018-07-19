TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

TXZ180-192300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-192300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

TXZ215-192300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ216-192300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ259-192300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ260-192300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ261-192300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ262-192300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

